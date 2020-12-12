Woman charged for death of Monroe County Animal Control Officer

RAISINVILLE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police have arrested and charged a woman with homicide for the car accident that killed Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young.

On June 4, Young was hit while on duty in her patrol vehicle at the intersection of M-50 and Raisinville Road. Police say Michele Anna Dropulich, 47, from Hudson, Michigan was allegedly speeding and ran the red light at the intersection, hitting and killing Young.

Dropulich has been charged with homicide/murder of the second degree, operating while intoxicated causing death, and reckless driving causing death. Michigan State Police say lab results showed Dropulich was intoxicated at the time of the collision. Dropulich is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.