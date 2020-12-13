12/12: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday won’t see the rain or wind that Saturday did, though highs will be much cooler in the 30s -- and remain there for the next several days. Our next chance of snow arrives Wednesday, though totals are still hard to pin down. Current model trends have only a couple of inches of snow at most falling in Toledo -- many with less than 1″. Morning lows will dip into the teens on Tuesday ahead of that next system, with lows in the mid to upper-20s through the rest of the week.

