12/12: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Cooler, calmer Sunday; midweek snow chances
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday won’t see the rain or wind that Saturday did, though highs will be much cooler in the 30s -- and remain there for the next several days. Our next chance of snow arrives Wednesday, though totals are still hard to pin down. Current model trends have only a couple of inches of snow at most falling in Toledo -- many with less than 1″. Morning lows will dip into the teens on Tuesday ahead of that next system, with lows in the mid to upper-20s through the rest of the week.

