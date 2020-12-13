12/13: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday was turbulent, Sunday was cool -- and highs will keep tumbling down to the freezing mark by Tuesday, with morning lows in the teens. Wednesday’s snowfall won’t amount to much -- 1″ or less is most likely in Toledo -- thanks to the low ducking further south of the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures will slowly rise back to the low-40s heading into next weekend, where our next chance for rain/snow is shaping up.

