Abducted child recovered by troopers on Ohio Turnpike

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A child reported as abducted in Colorado is now safe and in police custody after being recovered during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Williams County on Saturday night.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Swanton Post located a black Cadillac that matched their records for a recent child abduction out of Colorado.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop and found a woman driving, who was identified as Christine Mascarenas and was not the child’s mother or legal guardian.

According to police, Mascarenas was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio where she will be held pending extradition to Colorado.

The child was released to Williams County Child Services.

Any charges for Mascarenas will be originating out of Westmister, Colorado.

