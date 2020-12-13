Advertisement

Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff

By CNN
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A man was taken into custody at a Las Vegas-area airport after he hopped a fence and climbed onto the wing of an airplane as it was about to take off.

Video shows the man climbing on the wing of Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 as it prepared for takeoff Saturday at McCarran International Airport. Airport staff spotted the man around 2 p.m. PT after he hopped a perimeter fence.

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.

The plane went back to the gate for a full inspection. The flight departed approximately four hours after it had been scheduled to.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
The Louisiana National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony Friday morning at Camp Beauregard in...
Ohio National Guard could be called in for jail security
A man is in the hospital after a shooting near Hudson and Elm.
Man shot on Hudson Street in Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
Man dies after being shot in the head in South Toledo
plane highway
Plane makes emergency landing on turnpike near Swanton

Latest News

This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US looking into possible computer hacks of federal agencies
New York police officers move in on the scene of a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John...
Man shot by police after shooting at Manhattan cathedral
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
First COVID vaccines shipped across US
First COVID vaccines shipped across US
In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo speaks...
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment