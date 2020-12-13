Toledo Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker continues amid COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanks to countless hours of hard work and adaptation, the Toledo Ballet is not letting COVID-19 stop a timeless holiday tradition.

“There’s no better way to get in the Christmas holiday spirit than to watch The Nutcracker,” said Toledo Ballet dancer and Nutcracker performer Elizabeth Noble.

“It’s not Christmas without The Nutcracker,” said performer Eric Hillenbrand.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Toledo Ballet’s annual performance of The Nutcracker. According to the ballet, Toledo’s Nutcracker is the longest-running production of the infamous holiday show in all of North America. This year the group altering its performance amid the pandemic, now without an audience and virtual.

“This is different, but the energy is still here,” said Hillenbrand. “The love of the dance is still here in all of the performers.”

Individuals on and off stage, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols with dancers wearing masks at all times, and social distancing.

“There were a few questions that we had like with distancing and wearing maks and everything,” said dancer Rachel Roberts. “It’s just a blessing that we get to do this because so many other studios don’t get to do this.”

Toledo Ballet staff explain that they have been planning the show and rehearsing since September, reinventing The Nutcracker for virtual viewing and to ensure the safety of its performers. One hundred six dancers this year will still get the opportunity to still take the stage.

Staff with the Toledo Ballet are hoping virtual ticket sales from The Nutcracker can help make up for lost revenue associated from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jack Bassett)

“It’s like everything just goes away,” said Roberts. “It’s just you on stage and the light’s and it’s just a rush.”

“For us as dancers, it means the world to us, said Hillenbrand. “It means the world to us to have the chance to perform in any way.”

“I definitely do not take this for granted that I get to be on a stage maybe not to a live audience,” said Noble. “It’s just so special that we get to keep this annual tradition alive.”

The show is being filmed inside the Toledo Art Museum’s Peristyle Theatre with virtual tickets available for the public to watch on the ballet’s website. The Toledo Ballet is making its performance of The Nutcracker available for streaming through Christmas.

