COVID vaccine expected soon in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a global pandemic has thrust communities into physical, emotional, and financial distress, a vaccine is finally here.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine were sent off from the Kalamazoo, Michigan facility on Sunday, with roughly a thousand doses expected to be coming to Toledo.

“It’s a great step forward and something that will help us get through this pandemic as quickly as we can,” says Dr. Kevin Casey, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Health Toledo, one of the hospitals able to store the doses at temperatures colder than the weather in Antarctica. “It’s just an exciting time and I am excited to get it.”

He’s not the only healthcare professional to share his enthusiasm.

“I’ll tell you this if I could get it tomorrow, and again I’m not in that priority group, but if I could get it, I would get it tomorrow,” expresses Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. “That’s how much I feel there is safety in this vaccine.”

The priority group he’s referring to includes, in order, frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility patients, first responders, and essential personnel.

Some staff members on-site at Mercy St. Vincent will be getting the shot almost immediately.

“We’re ready. And all we’re waiting for now is for the vaccine to be delivered. When it gets here we are prepared that we will, depending on the time of day it gets here probably start vaccinating that same day, if not that day certainly within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine,” explains Dr. Casey. “A big hope of ours as well that after the vaccine starts to take effect that we’ll have fewer healthcare workers out with COVID and that we’ll be able to provide the care, the same high-quality care for our communities that we have for years and years and that they deserve.”

Zgodzinski also reminding the community that it will take time for the vaccine to become available to the public.

“Remember we’re at a trickle. The firehose isn’t going to come for a couple of months,” adds the health commissioner. “What we’re going to do over the next weeks to months is explain to everybody the vaccine, what it is, the safety of the vaccine, why we should all get it, and again, we want to make sure that people are going to be as comfortable as possible with it.”

When asked how soon the community could start seeing fewer cases and benefits of people being vaccinated, Dr. Casey says this process will take time, and reminds people not to let up on wearing masks, socially distancing, and practicing general health hygiene anytime soon, especially as we head into the winter months.

“We are still in that third phase where there are incredibly high numbers of COVID in the community and in our facilities,” says Dr. Casey. “While the vaccine is here, it’s going to take months before enough people are vaccinated for it really to make a tremendous difference for people in the community.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.