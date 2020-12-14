BG Police searching for suspects who used stolen credit cards
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green Police are searching for two individuals who used stolen credit cards to make purchases on Saturday.
The individuals used the cards at the Bowling Green Walmart to make $2,300 in purchases.
If you can help identify the individuals or have information, contact Bowling Green Police at 419-352-1131.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.