BG Police searching for suspects who used stolen credit cards

BG Police are searching for people who used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green Police are searching for two individuals who used stolen credit cards to make purchases on Saturday.

The individuals used the cards at the Bowling Green Walmart to make $2,300 in purchases.

If you can help identify the individuals or have information, contact Bowling Green Police at 419-352-1131.

