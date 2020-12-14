Biggest Week in American Birding goes virtual

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With uncertainty around traveling and gathering in groups, the Biggest Week in American Birding is adopting a virtual platform this year.

The 2021 event -- May 6-10 -- will have workshops and keynotes online, as well as virtual experiences at some of the best birding spots in Northwest Ohio.

“Like you, we’d pinned a great deal of hope to things returning to normal next spring. We’re sad that it isn’t possible, but we want you to know that your Biggest Week Planning Team is going to knock themselves out to bring you the greatest virtual birding event of all time,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

The entire virtual festival will be free to Black Swamp Bird Observatory members. Follow this link for more information.

