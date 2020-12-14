Advertisement

Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days

Happy Tails Capone!
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – It took more than three years, but Capone, a 10-year-old black Lab mix, finally has a new home.

He spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends before being adopted last week.

“They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn’t be more true for our sweet Capone who FINALLY found his new family,” the animal shelter said on Facebook. “Capone, our longest-term resident, has been with us since November 2017.”

Posted by Animal Friends on Friday, December 11, 2020

The foster family that was taking care of Capone officially adopted him on Thursday.

“Happy Tails Capone! We’re so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays,” the shelter said.

