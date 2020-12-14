Cleveland Indians expected to change team name

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cleveland Indians are reportedly changing their team name.

The New York Times reports that the baseball team is expected to formally announce the switch as early as this week.

The move comes after years of protests from some fans and Native Americans who say the Indian name is racist.

Back in 2019, the franchise removed Chief Wahoo from all logos and images.

