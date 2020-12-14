Advertisement

Cleveland Indians expected to change team name

Sources close to the organization told the New York Times the switch could come this week
Cleveland Indians second baseman Christian Arroyo tosses a ball coming off the field during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cleveland Indians are reportedly changing their team name.

The New York Times reports that the baseball team is expected to formally announce the switch as early as this week.

The move comes after years of protests from some fans and Native Americans who say the Indian name is racist.

Back in 2019, the franchise removed Chief Wahoo from all logos and images.

