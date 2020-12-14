Advertisement

Deadline for Affordable Care Act signups is Tuesday

Obamacare signups are approaching.
Obamacare signups are approaching.(Source: healthcare.gov)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking for Americans looking to sign up for health coverage under the federal government.

Open enrollment in 36 states for healthcare.gov ends Tuesday.

According to federal data, nearly 4 million chose Obamacare plans as of Dec. 5.

The enrollment takes place as the Supreme Court is considering the fate of the health reform law.

The Trump Administration and a group of Republican state attorneys are attempting to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

They say the individual mandate is unconstitutional after Congress trimmed the penalty for not having health insurance to nothing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both said the law doesn’t have to be thrown out entirely even if a provision is found to be unconstitutional.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
The driver, Christine Mascarenas, was taken into custody.
Abducted child recovered by troopers on Ohio Turnpike
Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio expected to be among the first...
COVID vaccine expected soon in Toledo
A man is in the hospital after a shooting near Hudson and Elm.
Man shot on Hudson Street in Toledo
Cleveland Indians second baseman Christian Arroyo tosses a ball coming off the field during the...
Cleveland Indians expected to change team name

Latest News

President Donald Trump has been battling the results of the election, which he lost.
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
The women’s Final Four in 2021 was already set for San Antonio and the NCAA has begun...
NCAA to play women’s basketball Tournament at 1 site, eyes Texas
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
Sen. Mike Enzi reflects on four terms in Congress
A team of scientists, known as 'Team Halo,' has generated more than 20 million views on TikTok...
Scientists spread vaccine awareness on TikTok