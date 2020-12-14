Advertisement

December 14th Weather Forecast

Snow Likely Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a few more rays of sun likely by late afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The sky will partially clear overnight with lows in the upper teens. After a little sun early on Tuesday, the sky will turn cloudy once again with highs in the low 30s. Light snow is likely on Wednesday with around a half inch of accumulation. The weekend is expected to be cloudy with mild temperatures making a return. Highs will be in the low 40s.

