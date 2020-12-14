First vaccine doses will arrive at Mercy Health-St. Vincent on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center is one of eight health systems in Ohio that will be receiving doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Two other systems in the state, OSU Wexner Medical Center and University of Cincinnati Medical Center received their doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday and were able to vaccinate 50 employees.

Just under one-thousand doses are expected to be delivered to Mercy Health-St. Vincent on Tuesday, though they could arrive at any time. Mercy Health says its staff is ready to receive and administer the vaccines as soon as they get here.

“We have our facility set up we’ve done walk thru’s we’ve done dry runs we’re just anxiously awaiting the vaccine so we can get this process started,” says Dr. Kevin Casey, M.D.. “As one of our co-workers said to me the other day, this is the beginning of the end of this thing.”

It’s all a part of Ohio’s multi-phase vaccine rollout plan, which aims to vaccinate high-risk groups first while awaiting a large enough supply of the vaccine to administer it to all Ohioans. Phase One includes healthcare workers with regular contact with COVID-19 patients, EMS responders, and staff and residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and Ohio veterans homes. Staff and patients of psychiatric hospitals, as well as those with intellectual disabilities or mental illnesses living in group homes or centers, are also on the Phase One list.

The vaccines are also expected to arrive at ProMedica later this week and the health system is also ready to start distributing the doses to frontline health care workers at the greatest risk.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.