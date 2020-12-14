Light up the holidays in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Randy and Laura Leck have been decorating their yard for 25 years. They do it for the neighborhood, especially the children. This year, they went all-out. They say the pandemic means everyone needs a little extra holiday cheer.

Their Christmas decorations started with three small pieces, and has grown every year. This year, they executed a forest theme, with ten trees in the yard.

