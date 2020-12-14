Local restaurant closing for the second time in 2020, thanks to pandemic

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees with the Black Forest Cafe hung their stockings over the past couple of weeks for Christmas. But now, they won’t be back in this building for at least a few months.

Corey Lambrecht helps run the Black Forest Cafe in Oregon. She also works as a server and bartender there, side-by-side with others who are now out of work until February.

Lambrecht tells 13abc that when employees heard the news, “They were all very upset, disappointed. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas.”

Kevin Ruedy is the President of the German American Festival Society, which owns and runs the restaurant at Oak Shade Grove. He explains, “When the governor re-issued his mandates, the business in the restaurant fell way off, we were losing money.”

But that didn’t make the call any easier. Ruedy says, “It’s been a very hard decision for us to make because we know the impact that it’s causing our employees here. And we look at them as family.”

That loss of income for at least a couple of months hurts everyone. “Even when they were coming in, tips were substantially decreased,” explains Lambrecht. “That was enough to help them, whether it was enough to cover their groceries, or whatever. But to take that completely away from them a couple of weeks before Christmas, they were very sad to see it.”

Lambrecht says some of the employees have small children, are working two jobs, one even had to move back home with her parents. She says, “For them to have to go back and make those cuts for themselves, it’s just, we have single mothers, yeah it’s sad.”

She tells 13abc that managers are trying to help out their struggling employees. One of those ways, Lambrecht says: “We are going to bring back one of the young ladies who have small children. This is her only job, she’s one of our cooks in the back, they’re going to see what they can find her to do during the closure so that she doesn’t go completely an income.”

This temporary shutdown is the second one this year. In March, the pandemic forced the Black Forest to close. When it reopened a few months later, leaders credit a combination of indoor and outdoor dining for keeping the restaurant in operation. But, it’s the time of year that already has business slow. Lambrecht explains, “We’re just not on the beaten path of department stores or for people who are Christmas shopping. So, people don’t come here after they’ve shopped all day. They’re over on the other side near the mall.”

Managers expect the restaurant to reopen on February 3rd, with indoor and patio dining available. Gift cards are still available for purchase. You are asked to call (419) 593-0092. You can also visit their Facebook page for updates here: https://www.facebook.com/Black.Forest.Cafe.Ohio.

