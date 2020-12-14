“McWonderful” surprise for Sylvania boy and his family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A young Sylvania boy received a “McWonderful” surprise from his favorite restaurant, and it all started with a social media post.

8-year-old Kyrie McCoy loves McDonald’s. Kyrie has Down Syndrome. He practices ordering chicken nuggets and cheeseburgers often. His mom Niki took a video of him placing one of his pretend orders, and posted it on Facebook. Niki says the practice orders help him work on his words as well as interaction with others and being polite.

There was a big response to the post. People tagged McDonald’s, and local franchisees Luke and Angela Humbard went to work behind the scenes.

Kyrie and his whole family were recently surprised with gift cards, clothes and all kinds of special treats.

“They used Happy Meal boxes to make an arch in our front yard. There were toys in every box. For them to want to see a kid smile, especially a kid from a community that sometimes gets left behind, it means so much. We were able to share the video and share a little joy. In turn, McDonald’s spread even more joy. The world can really use acts of kindness like that right now, " says Niki.

There’s another neat part of this story. When Kyrie was first born, his family stayed at a Ronald McDonald House in Detroit for weeks while he was being treated for medical issues. So the connection between the McCoy family and McDonald’s has come full circle.

Niki McCoy was also a McDonald’s All-American nominee in 2005, while she played on the Northview High School basketball team.

