Upcoming food distribution events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-through food distribution events on the following days:

Monday, December 14, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/december-14th-food-distribution-belmont-warehouse/

Monday, December 14, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church - 705 W. State Street Fremont, OH 43420

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/december-14th-food-distribution-grace-lutheran-church/

Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, OH 43608

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/december-15th-food-distribution-caldwell-community-center/

Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH 43615

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/december-16th-food-distribution-our-lady-of-lourdes/

Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church - 232 W. Washington St. Napoleon, OH 43545

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/december-16th-food-distribution-st-paul-united-methodist/

Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sylvania Area Family Services - 5440 Marshall Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/december-17th-food-distribution-sylvania-area-family-services/

Friday, December 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Erie Street Market - 525 Market St, Toledo, OH 43604

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/december-18th-food-distribution-erie-street-market/

THESE ARE ALL NON-CONTACT DISTRIBUTIONS

Pre- registration information:

• You can register on our website at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.

• Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204

