Bellevue Hospital offering drive-thru COVID testing

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bellevue Hospital (TBH), 1400 W. Main St., Bellevue, has transitioned to drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its Main Entrance, which faces Route 20.

“We are beginning to see an increase in volume of COVID-19 testing and for safety, efficiency and convenience we have decided to create a drive-thru testing site,” said Timothy A. Buit, TBH’s president and chief executive officer. “This will provide our community easier access to COVID-19 testing as we continue to see a surge of cases in this area.”

COVID-19 drive-thru testing hours will be from 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Patients who need a COVID-19 test will enter TBH via Route 20 and turn onto Progress Drive. Patients will follow signs to the Main Entrance awning for testing and once completed, they will exit toward County Road 302. Please be sure to have a mask or face covering on before pulling up for testing. A physician order is required and insurance information will be collected at the time of testing.

Due to this drive-thru testing, the Main Entrance doors will be closed beginning Friday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. to all patients and visitors. TBH will only have two entrances accessible-- Patient Entrance A and the Emergency Department Entrance B. Both of these entrances are located near the County Road 302 entrance to the hospital. Please note: Outpatients and visitors will check in at the Patient Entrance A if visiting before 6 p.m. and the Emergency Department Entrance B after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Outpatient COVID-19 collection will be completed at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site with the exception of those patients who need additional bloodwork or are getting tested as part of pre-admission testing for surgeries. All other laboratory services will be offered through the Main Laboratory at the hospital, 1400 W. Main St., and Family Health Services outpatient laboratory services, 402 W. McPherson Highway, Clyde. Normal hours of operation for the Main Laboratory are 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Hours at the Clyde location include 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. Please note: No COVID-19 testing will be available at the Family Health Services location.

For more information on TBH’s Laboratory Services and to access a map for the COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing, visit https://www.bellevuehospital.com/services/laboratory-services.

