Customer leaves Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar a big tip

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The holidays are going to be a little merrier for employees at Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar. A customer left a pretty big tip for the employees.

“Unbelievable act of kindness,” said the owner of Souk Moussa Salloukh.

The owner of Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar, Moussa Salloukh says many restaurants are struggling to stay open during the pandemic. On Saturday he was brought to tears.

“The timing I think struck the staff by surprise and me by surprise. I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve never seen anything that generous before,” said Salloukh.

A customer left the restaurant a $5,600.00 tip. The owner says his general manager came to him in shock

“She comes over and she has this look on her face. I asked if everything was all right and she just kind of showed me the check and it was a $5,600.00 tip,” said Salloukh.

Salloukh says the tip couldn’t have come at a better time. December is when servers, staff and the owner make a lot of money.

“This year it’s just due to the pandemic understandably what’s going on. Our Christmas parties have diminished. It’s just carry-out and as much walking and reservation as we can get so,” said Salloukh.

All 28 employees received a few hundred dollars. Salloukh says the generous customer’s name is Billy.

“Thank you that’s all we can say,” said Salloukh.

