Advertisement

Customer leaves Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar a big tip

The mega tip was divided among the staff.
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The holidays are going to be a little merrier for employees at Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar. A customer left a pretty big tip for the employees.

“Unbelievable act of kindness,” said the owner of Souk Moussa Salloukh.

The owner of Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar, Moussa Salloukh says many restaurants are struggling to stay open during the pandemic. On Saturday he was brought to tears.

“The timing I think struck the staff by surprise and me by surprise. I’ve been doing this a long time and I’ve never seen anything that generous before,” said Salloukh.

A customer left the restaurant a $5,600.00 tip. The owner says his general manager came to him in shock

“She comes over and she has this look on her face. I asked if everything was all right and she just kind of showed me the check and it was a $5,600.00 tip,” said Salloukh.

Salloukh says the tip couldn’t have come at a better time. December is when servers, staff and the owner make a lot of money.

“This year it’s just due to the pandemic understandably what’s going on. Our Christmas parties have diminished. It’s just carry-out and as much walking and reservation as we can get so,” said Salloukh.

All 28 employees received a few hundred dollars. Salloukh says the generous customer’s name is Billy.

“Thank you that’s all we can say,” said Salloukh.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies private school restraining order request over COVID order
Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio expected to be among the first...
COVID vaccine expected soon in Toledo
Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
Google said it's investigating reports of problems with several of its products.
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers outage
Cleveland Indians second baseman Christian Arroyo tosses a ball coming off the field during the...
Cleveland Indians expected to change team name

Latest News

Governor Mike DeWine announced the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine to Ohio hospitals but reminds...
Vaccinations begin in Ohio
Governor DeWine discusses some of the first vaccinations in Ohio and the state's next steps.
Vaccinations begin in Ohio
Customer leaves Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar a big tip
Customer leaves Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar a big tip
The owner of Pasquale's shoe repair died at the age of 97 from COVID-19. His family is honoring...
Family continues the legacy of Pasquale’s Shoe Repair after owner dies from COVID-19