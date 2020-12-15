December 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We will have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 30s. A snow shower is possible near the lake tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Snow is likely on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A few snow showers are possible for Wednesday night into Thursday. Snow totals are expected to average around an inch over the two days with slightly higher totals possible near the lake and in the southeast part of the area. A warming trend will build late week into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s Saturday through Monday.

