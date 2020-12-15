Family continues the legacy of Pasquale’s Shoe Repair after owner dies from COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Step inside Pasquale’s Shoe Repair and you will travel back in time. The shoe repair business has served the Toledo area since 1947.

Pasquale DiTerlizzi served in the military as a welder during WWII. After the war, he returned home with damaged eyesight and had trouble finding work. His sons say he learned the trade of leather repair and 3 years later, opened Pasquale’s Shoe Repair on Upton Ave. When the store was built it was a 22 foot wide square. Over the years the building and business has grown.

“Every time he would make a little more money he would add on another 22 by 22 and it just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger, says Mario DiTerlizzi, Pasquale’s son.

Over the years, DiTerlizzi spent countless hours at the shop and at a young age brought his children in, teaching them the tools of the trade.

“If he said ok we are going to the shoe shop to rearrange shoe laces we would say ok dad and the kids would just do it,” says Mario DiTerlizzi.

On December 8, 2020 Pasquale DiTerlizzi died from COVID-19. His family says he worked right up until he got sick, but never made it out of the hospital.

‘We had kept him safe in the back of the shop and he worked everyday and in the process of it he got COVID and that took his life,” says Dino DiTerlizzi, another son of Pasquale’s.

Today, his sons run the business and with a passion for the craft that is most definitely a labor of love, the goal is to continue making repairs and giving new life to shoes and other leather items that so many people are quick to throw away. DiTerlizzi’s dying wish was to keep the business alive and pass it down through the family until the final shoe is fixed.

“He was my hero. He gave us kids everything he could and we can not thank him enough for that,” says Dino DiTerlizzi.

The family closed the shop on Monday for their father’s funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to keep the shoe repair business open.

