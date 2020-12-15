Family light display in Oregon keeps getting bigger

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The men of the Murray family are lighting up the holidays on Cousino Road in Oregon. The father and son duo put up more than 25,000 lights this year in a family tradition that keeps growing.

The father, Bill Murray, started decorating the house before his 11-year-old son William was born. William started helping as soon as he could climb a ladder. Now William pushes his father to get started earlier and go bigger every year.

Neighbors have expressed gratitude and appreciation with gifts and letters throughout the years, and the Murrays were runner-up to the best light show in Oregon last year.

The show will be up at least through the end of the year on Cousino Rd. near Seaman in Oregon at least through the end of the year.

