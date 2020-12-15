Advertisement

First vaccines given to health care workers at Mercy Health St. V’s

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health St. V’s gets the first delivery of the COVID 19 vaccine from Pfizer on Tuesday morning and started to administer the shots to some of its front line health care workers by the afternoon.

Mercy Health is the first to receive almost 1000 doses of the vaccine with ProMedica expected to get its shipment by the end of the week with the goal of giving its first doses by Friday.

Mercy administrators are expecting to give out up to 300 vaccines a day to its staff who are designated as working the highest risk positions.

The Lucas County Health Department says the state’s health departments are expecting deliveries of vaccines by the 22nd from Moderna. That is also the expected second delivery date to some of the smaller hospitals and the rest of the major health systems.

At this point, Governor DeWine says the vaccine delivery plan only extends over two months until they see how many of the highest risk people get protected, and then the state will roll out the next waves of the vaccine as it gets deliveries.

