Former Toledo city official pens autobiography

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former city of Toledo official is documenting his time in public service.

Kenneth Spruce, who served in the Jack Ford administration, was the Manager of Business Retention and Expansion in the Department of Economic and Community Development.

On Monday, he released an autobiography documenting his successes in politics, which include running the Lucas County campaign for Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign in 1984. The book also acknowledging his failures.

“It’s entitled ‘I Apologize’ because what I want to do is, I want to apologize to my ex-wife, I want to apologize to former Mayor Ford, and I want to apologize to the city of Toledo,” said Spruce.

To see what the book contains, it’s expected to be released on Amazon by Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.