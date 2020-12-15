Advertisement

Justices order review of Colorado, New Jersey worship limits

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain...
Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered lower federal courts in Colorado and New Jersey to reexamine state restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices’ recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.

The high court’s unsigned decisions did not rule that limits imposed by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy were improper. But they did throw out federal district court rulings that rejected challenges to the limits.

The High Plains Harvest Church in the rural town of Ault in northern Colorado sued Polis, while a Catholic priest and a rabbi challenged the restrictions in New Jersey.

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues. The high court subsequently ordered a new look at California worship service restrictions that had been challenged.

Colorado told the justices last week that it had amended a public health order “to remove capacity limits from all houses of worship at all times in response to this Court’s recent decisions.”

That should have settled the matter because “there is no reason to think Colorado will reverse course—and so no reason to think Harvest Church will again face capacity limits,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a brief dissent that was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

No justice noted a dissent from the New Jersey decision.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies private school restraining order request over COVID order
Sylvania boy and his family are surprised with gifts from McDonald's
“McWonderful” surprise for Sylvania boy and his family
Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio expected to be among the first...
COVID vaccine expected soon in Toledo

Latest News

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern
First Vaccines In NW Ohio Given
Peter Nygard's arrest on sex trafficking charges came after U.S. federal authorities raided his...
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges
Sec. Sonny Perdue calms fears about food supply
Agriculture Secretary calms fears about coronavirus impact on food supply
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light