Michigan cancels Big Ten Champions Week game against Iowa

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WTVG) The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Tuesday that the football program is canceling its game at Iowa on Saturday (Dec. 19) as part of the Big Ten’s Champions Week. The decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health advisors and university administration.

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.

“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.

“I am very proud of the way that our players worked to try and get back onto the field, but the numbers simply don’t support us taking the field on Saturday. This has been a very challenging and difficult 2020 for everyone, and we want to make sure we are doing what is right for our student-athletes at every step along the way, and that ultimately is ensuring their health, safety and welfare.”

