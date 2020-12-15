New AAA program designed to help local seniors get around town without getting behind the wheel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AAA will soon be rolling out a new program to help Toledo area seniors get out and about. It is called AAA ‘Round Town. It’s a ride share program for people over 65.

AAA of Northwest Ohio is partnering with a company called Share Mobility for it. It will start out with several vans on the road every day of the week during peak hours. During the test phase it will be free, after that there will be a reasonable membership fee.

Edgar Avila is the Executive VP of AAA of Northwest Ohio.

“We will work to keep the membership fee reasonable, because we know that so many seniors are on a fixed income. By the year 2030, there will be 70 million people over the age of 65 in America, so we are working now to help provide mobility solutions to seniors,” says Avila.

The program is not designed for medical appointments. It’s for trips to places like the grocery, a restaurant or to visit family and friends.

Ryan McManus is the founder and CEO of Share Mobility. He says research shows that mobility is one of the keys to a longer life.

“Transportation is one of the major social determinants of health. Studies show that more opportunity a senior has to get out of their home and into the community, the longer they will live,” he says..

We’re told this is the first AAA program of its kind in Ohio. If it’s a success, it could be started up in other places around Ohio as well as expanded to other states.

The AAA ‘Round Town program was scheduled to start this year, but because of the pandemic it will not be up and running until the second quarter of 2021.

