New women and children’s shelter opening in the New Year

Many people experience homelessness at some point in their lives.

Now one faith-based organization is setting to open the doors of a new place for moms and children to live until they get on their feet.

Rebekah’s haven has been a part of the Toledo landscape for well over a decade now the shelter is opening up a new location.

The shelter, in the 700 block of Philips avenue will house about 21 moms with their small children.

The incoming director rev. Kelly Llanas says this segment of the population really needs the support.

“We began as a single women’s shelter and what we discovered is that children are actually one of the fastest growing demographics for homelessness right now because when a single mother goes homeless, the children go with them,” says Llanas.

The project has taken about four years to complete and cost about 750-thousand dollars.

Its clear that no detail was over-looked in putting the building together.

“each of the rooms is newly renovated. They each have new beds, new blankets. Then we have new washers and dryers. A small kitchenette where each mom can prepare for their children meals,” shares Llanas.

Llanas says the families can stay there as long as it takes to find housing.

Rebekah’s haven will have a virtual grand opening on Saturday.

