Ottawa Co. authorities looking for suspected car thief

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County authorities are searching for a suspect who stole three different cars -- including a police cruiser -- on Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a chase around 4 p.m. Saturday with a car that was found to be stolen. The driver crashed near Elliston-Towbridge Rd.

As the deputy attempted to render aid to an injured passenger, the driver got into the police car and took off. He wrecked that car around Nissen Rd. A passerby stopped to help, and the suspect got into that truck and drove off.

The truck was later found wrecked, but the suspect has not been located. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.