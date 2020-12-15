Advertisement

Pandemic is turning us into couch potatoes

‘Any motion is better than just sitting around’
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of the side effects of the pandemic for many is a sedentary lifestyle.

Combine social isolation, working from home and binge-watching TV, it all adds up to many Americans sitting for hours longer each day when compared to their pre-pandemic lifestyles.

Because of that, people are reporting new aches and pains, which doctors are directly linking to our inactivity.

“Muscles weaken a lot with just a little bit of inactivity and when muscles are weak … joints don’t work so well,” according to Dr. Angela Smith, a professor of orthopedics at Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

There are many guidelines that recommend how often you should get up and move around throughout the day, but Smith says rather than setting alarms, it’s better to just listen to your body.

“Anytime that you think that you are tired or stiff or want to get up and get a drink, get up. Do it. Because any motion is better than just sitting around,” according to Smith.

It’s best not to make it a chore, she says.

“We want always, exercise to be fun. Because the fun exercise is the exercise you’re going to do.”

Being physically active is not only critical for reducing aches and pains but it adds to your overall health and well-being.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies private school restraining order request over COVID order
Sylvania boy and his family are surprised with gifts from McDonald's
“McWonderful” surprise for Sylvania boy and his family
Yeo is now a card carrying professional member of the IFBB, which is the elite pro league of...
Local bodybuilder wins national title
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio expected to be among the first...
COVID vaccine expected soon in Toledo

Latest News

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern
First Vaccines In NW Ohio Given
Peter Nygard's arrest on sex trafficking charges came after U.S. federal authorities raided his...
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrested in Canada on sex charges
Sec. Sonny Perdue calms fears about food supply
Agriculture Secretary calms fears about coronavirus impact on food supply
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light