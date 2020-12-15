Advertisement

Police searching for suspect who robbed two W. Alexis gas stations

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo authorities are investigating two robberies from Monday night on W. Alexis Rd. that could be connected.

The first robbery occurred at the Stop & Go in the 3500 block of W. Alexis around 7:12 p.m. The clerk told police a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The clerk put the money in a plastic bag, and the suspect fled east on foot.

He was described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10, wearing blue jeans, a red Ohio State hoodie, a black gaiter mask, and a blue baseball hat.

Around 8:48 p.m., a Stop & Go in the 2400 block of W. Alexis was robbed. A man matching the description from the first robbery entered the store, pulled out a handgun and plastic bag, and told the clerk to put money in the bag and no one gets hurt. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled south behind the store.

