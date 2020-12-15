Police searching for suspect who robbed two W. Alexis gas stations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo authorities are investigating two robberies from Monday night on W. Alexis Rd. that could be connected.

The first robbery occurred at the Stop & Go in the 3500 block of W. Alexis around 7:12 p.m. The clerk told police a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The clerk put the money in a plastic bag, and the suspect fled east on foot.

He was described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10, wearing blue jeans, a red Ohio State hoodie, a black gaiter mask, and a blue baseball hat.

Around 8:48 p.m., a Stop & Go in the 2400 block of W. Alexis was robbed. A man matching the description from the first robbery entered the store, pulled out a handgun and plastic bag, and told the clerk to put money in the bag and no one gets hurt. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled south behind the store.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.