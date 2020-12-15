Save public transit: TARTA seeking aid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA moves nearly 3,000 people a day. That’s about half of TARTA’s pre-COVID ridership.

Laura Koprowski is the Chief Communications Officer with TARTA. She tells 13abc, “We have never stopped running services, whether it was for our para-transit customers, And the same for our TARPS bus routes, and Call-A-Ride.”

But those numbers aren’t the only ones that are down.

“We are funded by property taxes,” explains Koprowski. “And because of the economic toll of Coronavirus, it has impacted our local funding as well.”

Add in the costs of making sure that buses are equipped to keep riders and drivers safe.

“That includes having hand sanitizer dispensers on all the vehicles, having plastic barriers installed around our drivers,” Koprowski says.

So, TARTA leaders are looking to Washington for help from Congress. In fact, transit systems across the country are asking for a total of $32 Billion. A portion of that aid, hopefully, for TARTA. “We are looking at a shortfall of funding within six months, and so it’s critical.”

And that could mean cutting services.

Koprowski says, “That is not something we want to do, we know that public transit can be part of bringing the economy back to life, and taking people to jobs.”

But you can help. TARTA leaders invite you to spread the word of the importance of public transportation in our community. You can do that on social media, or by calling our congressional members.

“We know we’re going to get out of this, and so we need that funding to hold on and make sure that we are here ready to go strong and active to meet our customers’ needs.”

You can visit TARTA’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ToledoAreaRTA

Below, you can find the contact information for Northwest Ohio Congressional members:

Senator Sherrod Brown

Senator Rob Portman

Representative Marcy Kaptur

Representative Bob Latta

