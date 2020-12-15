Teen beaten with a bat continues to make progress
Marcus Bailey suffers from a traumatic brain injury yet continues to make a miraculous recovery.
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago Marcus Bailey was brutally attacked with a bat while playing with friends.
80 percent of his brain was damaged. He had to learn how to walk and talk again.
His Mom says through the process she never lost hope and faith.
