Vaccinations begin in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During his news conference Monday night, Governor Mike DeWine spoke with multiple Ohio healthcare workers among the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that day.

Dr. Mercy Dickson, an ER-resident at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said “It went fantastic. Painless, unlike usual.”

Kaitlyn Kaufman, a respiratory therapist at the University of Cincinnati Health system compares it to a flu shot.

“I was very excited to be a part of this new journey and hopefully it will encourage many others to be a part of this journey to help make the change in the world and keep others safe,” explains Kaufman.

“Today is the first day of a process that will continue over the months ahead as Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated have their opportunity to receive the vaccine,” said Governor DeWine. “However, until the vaccine is widely available for all Ohioans who choose to receive it, we must continue to use all available tools to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands.”

“This is really exciting and it’s great we’re starting,” agrees Dr. Rick Lofgren, President and CEO of UC Health. “But I think all of us out there knows this virus is still out there and that we still need to be mindful as ever keeping our guard up doing those things we know will keep our communities safe and our economy open.”

