12/16: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

About 1″ additional snow through Thursday; next chance late Saturday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Snow will linger through Thursday, with up to 1″ being added to our totals -- especially along the lakeshore -- before it clears out late in the day. There’s a slim chance of freezing drizzle around midday as we “warm” closer to 32F; drive with care. Friday offers a lull before our next system arrives on the weekend, delivering a rain/snow mix late Saturday/early Sunday. Snow totals should remain under 1″, especially with highs near 40. Our first day of winter will end up as our warmest day of the next seven, with highs in the mid-40s Monday.

