20 people arrested in Toledo drug trafficking ring

(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 20 individuals were arrested during an early morning operation and transported to federal court in Toledo.

“Through operations like this, law enforcement continues to target the criminals who wreak havoc in our community through the distribution of illegal and dangerous drugs,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. “I am grateful for the ongoing and continued relationship with our federal partners.”

Named in the indictment are Anthony Duff, age 44; Jackie Green, age 51; Anthony King, age 46; Antonio Mays, age 46; Antuan Wynn, age 45; Tomar Belcher, age 46; Ray Brown, age 37; Damian Dalton, age 46; Mark Humphrey, age 46; Kevion Jones, age 23; Kimberly Marshall, age 36; Orlando McCall, Sr., age 45; Jeremiah Mims, age 39; Marcus Odoms, age 43; Christopher Simpson, age 29; Daniel Ulis, Sr., age 46; Demetrius Wallace, Jr., age 20; Frederick Wilson, Jr., age 39; Kali Kowalski, age 34; Dawn Rahmstock, age 54; Briana Siler, age 24; Heidi Vaculik age 42; and Angela Whittecar, age 42 all of Toledo, Ohio, and Marquise Figures, age 35, of Wayne, Ohio.

According to the indictment, from December 2019 through the present day, the defendants are accused of conspiring together to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine and at least 5 kilograms of cocaine in the Toledo area and the use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug felony.

The conspirators are accused of using multiple cellular devices and code words to conceal their activity and various residences in the Toledo area to store, break down, package and distribute their narcotics and proceeds.

