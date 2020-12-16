Advertisement

Bond set for woman accused of Banks murder

Anne Green has been charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of Anthony Banks.
Anne Green has been charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of Anthony Banks.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman accused of stabbing a man to death in an October robbery appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Anne Green has been charged with aggravated murder. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Green was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tenn., and was extradited to Toledo.

Authorities said Green stabbed Anthony Banks, 60, inside his home in the 1200 block of Norwood. Banks was stabbed multiple times around his face and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Marcus Bailey
Teen beaten with a bat continues to make progress
Sylvania boy and his family are surprised with gifts from McDonald's
“McWonderful” surprise for Sylvania boy and his family
A father/son duo put up over 25,000 lights for the neighborhood to enjoy.
Family light display in Oregon keeps getting bigger

Latest News

A group is opposing a proposed indoor gun range on W. Sylvania Ave. This photo is of an indoor...
Proposed indoor gun range in Sylvania draws ire of some residents
Applications for a United Way grant are closing in January.
United Way grant applications to close in January
Crashes close lanes on Ohio Turnpike on Wednesday morning
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
One person sent to hospital after West Toledo crash
Neighbors in the Charlecote neighborhood work together on a light display that spans three...
Spirit of community alive with one Toledo light display