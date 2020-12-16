Bond set for woman accused of Banks murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman accused of stabbing a man to death in an October robbery appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Anne Green has been charged with aggravated murder. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Green was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tenn., and was extradited to Toledo.

Authorities said Green stabbed Anthony Banks, 60, inside his home in the 1200 block of Norwood. Banks was stabbed multiple times around his face and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

