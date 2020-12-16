Burglars hit multiple West Toledo restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Business owners beware, someone is targeting restaurants in West Toledo. In the past week, three locally-owned restaurants were hit by burglars. The latest crime happened early Wednesday morning at Kaslly’s Kitchen on Tremainsville.

“As soon as I pulled up you could see the whole door was spiderwebbed,” says Vicent Kaslly.

Vincent Kaslly says the alarm tripped around 3:00 AM and when he arrived there was damage to the back door, but the deadbolt prevented the suspect from getting in. He believes they then shattered the front glass, slipped a hand inside to unlock the door, and walked in. The suspect got away with some petty cash and left behind a big mess for the family to clean up before opening for breakfast at 7:00 AM.

“It’s just senseless crime, places are hiring. go get a job.,” says Kaslly.

Kaslly’s Kitchen was the third business hit recently. Less than a week ago, the same thing happened at Yahalla on Alexis and Hot Sizzling Wok on W. Laskey.

Riz Pack lives in the neighborhood and says he is disappointed to see someone hitting small businesses that are already dealing with trying to survive during a pandemic.

“It’s terrible. These people are really trying to get by and some of them aren’t’ surviving and some are barely surviving and then having those expenses you didn’t plan on having it really hurts small business,” says Pack.

At this point, there are no arrests in any of the break-ins. If you have any information you can call Toledo Police Crimestopper 419-255-1111.

