COVID-19 hits dozens of staff members at Toledo Correctional Institution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Ohio and there is a growing concern about those working inside the state prisons.

At the Toledo Correctional Institution, ToCI, dozens of staff members have tested positive for the virus. In fact, according to data from the the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, 156 employees at ToCI tested positive for COVID-19. That comprises nearly 40% of the entire staff in the prison.

As of December 14, 71 employees working inside the prison in Toledo were off work due to positive cases of COVID, leaving staffing nearly 20% short. Josh Solis is a corrections officer at ToCI. His mother says he was exposed to the virus less than two weeks ago and told to quarantine. Last Friday, Solis started feeling very sick and went to the hospital. Tammy Frazier, Solis’s mother, says her son’s condition quickly declined and he is now on a ventilator in the ICU, fighting for his life.

“He got down to hardly any oxygen around 30% oxygen and he had to be put on the ventilator,” says Frazier.

Solis is one of dozens of prison employees across the state currently battling COVID-19. Inmates are also at risk. Though the spread is much less than when the pandemic started, there are 45 inmates at ToCI that are currently positive for the virus and a few dozen others in quarantine or isolation.

Frazier says her son knew the risks of the job during the pandemic and it is something frontline workers face everyday. She is hopeful her 26-year-old son fights and is able to come home soon.

“He is strong person and he is a fighter and I keep telling everyone let his lungs rest and then he will fight to come back to us,” says Frazier.

Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he is concerned about the prison employees across the state as well as the inmates. When asked about a timeline for those workers to receive the vaccine, Gov. DeWine said while they are not in the first phase of distribution, talks are in the works now to develop a plan when additional vaccines become available.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.