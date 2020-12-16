Advertisement

December 16th Weather Forecast

Snow On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nothing notable has changed overnight. Snow should begin between now and about 9am. Then snow is likely off and on through the day with about 1/2″ to 1″ of accumulation. An additional 1/2″ to 1″ of snow is possible for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. A few snow showers are possible on Thursday with highs around freezing. Two day snow totals are expected to be around 1-2″ with 2-3″ of snow possible along the lakeshore. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. The weekend will be around 40 for highs with light rain possible late Saturday. Light snow is possible early Sunday morning. Mild weather is likely to start off Christmas week, but a blast of cold air may cut that warming trend short on Christmas Day itself.

