Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

