Advertisement

Gearing up for a Jeep museum in Toledo

The project has been decades in the making
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Plans for a Jeep museum in Toledo just got a big jump start from the State of Ohio. It’s a project that’s been decades in the making. The state has approved $1 million for construction. The project will likely have a total price tag of about $30 million.

Bruce Baumhower is the head of UAW Local 12, the union that represents the men and women at Jeep. He’s been part of the conversation about a Jeep museum from the start, and says it’s rewarding to see years of hard work from a lot of people starting to pay off.

“The state approved $1 million for the project, and that is huge. I know the county is also looking at some things. It will be a lot of work to raise $30 million, but we can do it. There are a lot of great people who are part of helping make this happen. ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra has been a huge part of getting traction for the project. We would not be here talking about this today without him. We have a tentative location, but we are not ready to announce it. We are still in the process of land acquisition,” says Baumhower

Baumhower says a lot of people are so excited about the project that they’ve been dropping off Jeep memorabilia at his office on a pretty regular basis in recent months.

Baumhower says it will likely be a couple years before the museum opens.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo landlords can no longer reject tenants based on ‘source of income’
Current snow emergencies by county
Bryan Richardson, 27, is charged with three counts of murder.
Man charged in deaths of wife, children found covered in blood on bed with the 3 bodies
Marcus Bailey
Teen beaten with a bat continues to make progress
A father/son duo put up over 25,000 lights for the neighborhood to enjoy.
Family light display in Oregon keeps getting bigger

Latest News

Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of garden gnomes are randomly appearing...
Mysterious monkey gnomes pop up across Toledo
An $800,000 federal grant has allowed the Zepf Center, YWCA, and Bethany House to utilize new...
Toledo YWCA receives $2 million donation from Mackenzie Scott
The project has a price tag of about $30 million
Gearing up for Jeep museum in Toledo
Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Snow has redeveloped and will likely give us 1" more snow through Thursday (higher along the...
12/16: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast