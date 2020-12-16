Gearing up for a Jeep museum in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Plans for a Jeep museum in Toledo just got a big jump start from the State of Ohio. It’s a project that’s been decades in the making. The state has approved $1 million for construction. The project will likely have a total price tag of about $30 million.

Bruce Baumhower is the head of UAW Local 12, the union that represents the men and women at Jeep. He’s been part of the conversation about a Jeep museum from the start, and says it’s rewarding to see years of hard work from a lot of people starting to pay off.

“The state approved $1 million for the project, and that is huge. I know the county is also looking at some things. It will be a lot of work to raise $30 million, but we can do it. There are a lot of great people who are part of helping make this happen. ProMedica President and CEO Randy Oostra has been a huge part of getting traction for the project. We would not be here talking about this today without him. We have a tentative location, but we are not ready to announce it. We are still in the process of land acquisition,” says Baumhower

Baumhower says a lot of people are so excited about the project that they’ve been dropping off Jeep memorabilia at his office on a pretty regular basis in recent months.

Baumhower says it will likely be a couple years before the museum opens.

