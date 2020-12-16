Local dry ice distributors offer aid with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SANDUSKY & TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Since 1961 ice has been the family business for the Ruthsatz’s with Polar Pure Water in Sandusky. The ice operation is filled with packed freezers and carefully protected coolers of dry ice.

“Dry ice is 109 degrees below zero,” explains owner Kathi Ruthsatz. “It will burn you if you touch it with your bare hands or touch it with anything other than gloves.”

Dry ice is made up of frozen carbon dioxide and comes to their store in frozen blocks. Ruthsatz says typically dry ice is purchased for construction use and food shipment, but now Polar Pure is getting calls from local hospitals asking for help keeping COVID-19 vaccines at the ultracold temperatures required for storage.

“It’s great. If I’m able to help I’m more than happy,” says Ruthsatz. “I just want people to get their vaccines so the COVID gets done with.”

Staff with Polar Pure have been in contact with Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton to possibly supply about 50 pounds of dry ice weekly. Ruthsatz is not the only local offering assistance through ice.

“Most hospitals will have a cooler that will get that low, but if they need it to ship some of it out whether it’s in a styrofoam container or anything like that, they will have to ship it out with dry ice to keep it that cold,” says Reliance Sales Manager Eric Calendine.

Reliance, a propane and fuel company in Toledo, is currently sitting on over 500 pounds of dry ice. The company is also hoping to be able to aid in the final fight against COVID-19.

“It’s gratifying that we go it and if they need it, we can provide it,” said Calendine.

“I just want it to hurry up and be over, so I would be more than willing to sell dry ice to whoever needed it,” said Ruthsatz.

