Local hospitals running at full capacity with COVID patients

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While area health care systems are celebrating the release of the first COVID vaccine doses, they are also dealing with the stark reality that their facilities are running at full capacity with COVID patients.

A check with ProMedica shows it’s been moving to the alarming rate for days now. According to Dr. Brian Kaminski MD, “Up until the last one to two weeks we had seen this rate of increase of hospitalizations go through the clouds and so that really had us worried.”

Kaminski goes on to say “We’ve already had to be creative and we’ve had to back off on some of the things that we ordinarily do that would be considered elective.”

As the COVID cases continue to come in, the surge plan kicks in. “We’ve had to cross-train some of our staff members and we’ve had to open up additional units so we’ve really been at our traditional max capacity in most of our facilities for the last week.”

Kaminski says there has been a temporary plateau of new patients, but health care systems don’t expect that to continue, and they are planning for the next inevitable surge in the months to come.

