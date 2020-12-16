Mysterious monkey gnomes pop up across Toledo
Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of garden gnomes are randomly appearing across the region.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -From playgrounds to porches, and even along the Maumee River over 100 garden gnomes dot the landscape across Northwest Ohio.
“One time I was coming to the river for some quiet time, and we came across a golden gnome,” said Perrysburg resident Susan Bernard.
The Shalabe family from Perrysburg discovered the monkey-faced dwarf statues while walking through Buttonwood Recreation Area.
“I was like wow, this is really creative,” said 13-year-old Zahara Shalabe. “I never thought there would be a monkey turned into a gnome.”
Sightings of the concrete creatures have coincided with social media posts since early this summer.
“It was something new and something different for us to do as a family while we were home in the summer not able to really do anything,” said mother Erin Shalabe.
For Luke Mohler from Toledo adding a galaxy-painted monkey gnome into his life has meant a lot. The 13-year-old 8th grader is immunocompromised and limited with what he can and can’t do this year, due to the virus.
“I know that there’s somebody in our community who’s designed this whole thing for free and is trying to make everybody’s quarantine experience, a little bit better,” said Mohler. “Knowing people care means a lot.”
The man behind the statues only wants to be known by his Instagram name: @MonkeyGnome and wishes to remain anonymous.
“I don’t know any of these people. None of them,” said @MonkeyGnome. “To see that I’ve made the slightest difference or brought a smile to somebody on any given day, I think that’s wonderful.”
Monkey Gnome hopes to brighten the holiday season by continuing to add gnomes out in the community.
“It’s magical,” said Susan Bernard. “Sometimes you’ve got to take a quicker look at the little things.”
“Just always be on the lookout, in the 419 area, you’ll never know what you may find,” said Erin Shalabe.
