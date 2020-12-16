Advertisement

One person sent to hospital after West Toledo crash

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person went to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash around 5:49 p.m. Tuesday in West Toledo.

One vehicle was stopped at W. Central and Douglas and proceeded to turn onto southbound Douglas when the left-turn arrow turned green. At the same time, another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was approaching the intersection eastbound on Central. The first vehicle struck the second, causing it to spin out of control and strike a light pole on the passenger side.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. His identity is not being released until notification.

The driver and three passengers in the first vehicle sought medical attention at the hospital on their own.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

