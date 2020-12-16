Proposed indoor gun range in Sylvania draws ire of some residents

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A proposed indoor shooting range at the former Anderson’s Market on W. Sylvania Ave. has drawn the attention of people living in the neighborhoods around the area.

In an online petition, opponents said their homeowners’ association has not formed an official position for or against the proposal. The HOA will set up a community forum for residents to voice their opinions, potential concerns, and raise questions.

The proposed shooting range and gun store, to be located at 7600 W. Sylvania Ave., is also adjacent to the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building, and less than one mile from Southview High School and the King Road Branch Library, according to the petition.

Another petition started a day after the one against the range is asking for signatures in support of the rezoning. The creator of the pro-range petition said ranges are set up with safety as the first thought, including set up to reduce “any chance of ricochet and over-shooting with effective backstops, marked shooting lanes, and stops.”

The pro-range petition also said, “the criminality rate for licensed gun owners is well below the average population.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the pro-range petition had garnered more than 410 signatures while the anti-range petition had more than 830 signatures.

The City of Sylvania is scheduled to hold a public hearing before the City Council in council chambers at 6:30 p.m. Monday. After hearing from community members, the council will approve or deny the “Special-Use Zoning Permit.”

