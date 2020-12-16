Protect yourself from COVID vaccine scams

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - If you get an email offering you a chance to buy a COVID vaccine or be placed on a list to receive it, experts say do not reply. That email is a scam.

The Better Business Bureau and Ohio Attorney General released two separate warnings after the shipment and delivery of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The BBB is urging you to keep an eye out for warning signs of potential scams, which could arrive via mail, email, text, telephone or even door-to-door.

“What we’re telling people is don’t believe anyone calling you or emailing you or texting you claiming they’ve got the vaccine. Don’t believe it,” says Dick Eppstein with the BBB in Sylvania Twp. “The only people who can have the vaccine are your health care providers: The hospitals, clinics, doctor’s offices.”

The BBB is warning about potential COVID vaccine scams. (Mark Schriefer)

Ohio’s Attorney General is also asking you to report any potential fake vaccine solicitations you may receive to the proper authorities. Additionally, if you have any questions about the legitimacy of vaccine treatments, consult your doctor, local health department or state Department of Health.

Ohio's Attorney General is asking you to report any potential COVID vaccine scams. (Mark Schriefer)

Read the full warnings below.

BBB COVID-19 Vaccine Alerts and Other Warnings! FIRST: Now that the first COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in medical centers near all of us, we at BBB WARN that the scammers aren't far behind! As we all know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first available doses. Vaccines will be distributed to federal- and state-approved locations and each state has developed its own protocols for who gets access to the vaccines next. But we at BBB know there’s no doubt scammers will be scheming. Here’s what you need to know to avoid a vaccine-related scam: *** You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency. *** You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine. *** You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine. *** No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine. *** Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment. If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, STOP. That’s a scam. Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to your local police department and the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov . NEXT: Fake E-Mail Messages! You get an email or text message that’s supposedly from UPS or FedEx, complete with one of their logos — and it seems legit. It says your item is ready to ship but you need to update your shipping preferences. But here’s the lump of coal: the message is bogus and there is no package. Scammers are phishing for your information. And if you click on a link or download the attachment, you’re likely to end up with a virus or malware on your device that steal your identity and your passwords. Avoid any holiday confusion and follow these tips: *** Keep track of your orders. A message that a shipment is delayed may be a scam, but if you already know you didn't make the order, you can just delete the message. *** The weakest link. Don’t click. If you get an unexpected email or text message, don’t click on any links — or open any attachments. If you think it could be legit, contact the company using a website or phone number you know is real. Don’t use the information in the email or text message. *** Mal where? Guard against malware. Make sure you keep your software up to date. Set your security software, internet browser, and operating system (like Windows or Mac OS X) to update automatically. And have a reliable backup to protect against ransomware. NEXT: Gift Card Alert! They are one of the most popular gifts, but gift cards also are a favorite way for scammers to steal people’s money. Anyone who demands that you pay them with a gift card, for any reason, is always a scammer. Simply put, no matter what the story is, never pay with a gift card. When giving gift cards, buy from sources you know and trust. Think twice about buying gift cards from online auction sites, to avoid buying fake or stolen cards. Inspect them before you buy. A gift card should have all its protective stickers in place. Report the card to the store if anything looks scratched off or damaged. When you buy, save the receipt. Keeping the gift card receipt can be helpful if you run into problems with the card. Treat gift cards like cash. Report a lost or stolen gift card to the card’s issuer immediately. Most card issuers have toll-free numbers you can find online to report a lost or stolen card. Depending on the card issuer, you may even be able to get some money back. Every year billions of dollars in gift cards are not used, often because they are lost or forgotten. Use gift cards promptly. We get complaints from consumers who wait to use their cards for months, and then discover the store or restaurant has gone out of business! They call BBB and ask how they can get their money back. Often it isn’t possible. Use gift cards as quickly as possible “just in case.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is cautioning Ohioans to look out for COVID-19 vaccine-related scams that will occur as the vaccine is distributed beginning this week. “A single dose of information can vaccinate you against fraud,” Yost said. For example, consumers could see scammers impersonating distributors, providers or local health department claiming to need personal information such as a Social Security number to get on a list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Other scammers could pretend to be able to help consumers jump to the front of the line to get a vaccine, but ask for advanced payment to secure their place in line. These communications could come through email, phone call, postal mail, text message or even through social media accounts. Do not fall for these scams. Also, reports indicate that cards may be distributed to consumers that have been provided the first dose of a two-dose vaccine. These will likely be used to simply remind consumers to get their second dose, not as official “passports” to gain entry into bars, restaurants or other public areas, or to bypass public health orders. Therefore, any attempts to buy these cards will be fruitless. Do not fall for these scams. Early in 2020, published reports warned consumers to have their guard up when going online to receive information for products and services designed to help protect against COVID-19. In reality, computer hackers were reportedly sending spam emails with links that were designed to infect consumers’ computers with malicious software, some of which may steal personal information or passwords stored on their devices. Within the first week of the COVID-19 lockdown in March, scammers started emailing, calling and texting Ohioans trying to steal their identity or money, according to data from Yost's Constituent Services Section. Some of those scams asked people to pay for advice on how to treat COVID-19, pay for access to care and to give personal information in order to get medication or prevent infection. To date, Yost’s office has received 39 complaints of potential COVID-19-related scams. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office recommends several tips to help consumers avoid potential virus and vaccine-related scams: • Verify any vaccine-related information with legitimate news reports. Double-check any new “too-good-to-be-true” news or claims. You may wish to consider contacting your family doctor, your local health department or the statewide Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center (1-833-427-5634) to check on issues you are unsure about. • Look for some of the red flags of a scam, such as being asked to wire money or send a prepaid money card or gift card to a stranger; being pressured to act immediately; or being told to buy a product or service where the company refuses to provide any information in writing. Also look out if you’re asked to keep conversations a secret. • You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency. You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine. You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine. • No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine. Consumers who suspect an unfair business practice or want help addressing a consumer problem should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

