Rep. Latta calls for Congressional inquiry into USPS Michigan Metroplex facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) is calling on members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to open an official House inquiry into the operations of the USPS Michigan Metroplex facility in Pontiac, Michigan. The facility processes mail for Northwest Ohio and Rep. Latta wants that processing operation moved to a facility within the state of Ohio.

In a letter to Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY12) and Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY1), Rep. Latta outlined a number of reasons for making the call, including delays in mail processing that have led to late election mail, among other things.

“For too long, the Michigan Metroplex has failed in its duty to provide adequate mail processing services for my constituents in Northwest Ohio,” wrote Latta. “…Consequentially, the lack of dependable mail delivery services has resulted in late billing payments and penalties for constituents, delays in local judicial proceedings, reputational and monetary harm to small businesses, and the violation of the right to vote, to name a few.”

According to a release from the congressman’s office, a survey sent by his office to his constituents In August revealed that 3,015 residents (85.9% of respondents) said they had experienced hardships due to mail delays.

The congressman also penned a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy outlining these same concerns.

